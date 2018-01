“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Pascal Dion likes pancakes, beach volleyball, and wake surfing. He’s also a short track speed skater representing Canada at PyeongChang 2018.

Get to know more about Pascal ahead of his first Olympics.

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.