“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Figure skater Eric Radford is one half of a two-time world champion pair. He’s also an accomplished pianist and composer, writing music that he and Meagan Duhamel, his partner, skated to in the 2013-14 season.

Get to know Eric before he competes in the pairs and team events at the PyeongChang games.

