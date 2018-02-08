Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Figure skater Eric Radford is one half of a two-time world champion pair. He’s also an accomplished pianist and composer, writing music that he and Meagan Duhamel, his partner, skated to in the 2013-14 season.

Get to know Eric before he competes in the pairs and team events at the PyeongChang games.

Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.

