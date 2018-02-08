“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.
Figure skater Eric Radford is one half of a two-time world champion pair. He’s also an accomplished pianist and composer, writing music that he and Meagan Duhamel, his partner, skated to in the 2013-14 season.
Get to know Eric before he competes in the pairs and team events at the PyeongChang games.
Went gliding through the Pyrenees today. The pilot let me try flying for a little bit (I flew like I was drunk! Way harder than I thought lol) and at the end we did a loop da loop! So amazingly beautiful and fun! #fly #glide #pilot #spain #jaca #goodtimes #amazing #beautiful #timeofmylife #freedom #figureskater #extreme
Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.
Trending:
Hi, my name is Eric Radford and I skate