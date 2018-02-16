“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Emily Clark started skating at age 3, and playing organized hockey at age 5. In 2012 and 2013 she helped Canada win gold at the IIHF World Women’s U18 Championship. In her first appearance with the National Women’s Team in 2014, Clark won gold at the Four Nations Cup.

Get to know this skating superstar.

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.