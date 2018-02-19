“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Bailey Bram has been wearing the maple leaf internationally since 2007 when she was a member of the under-18 national team. She has also been a part of eight world championship teams, winning gold in 2007 and 2012 to go with six silvers.

Get to know one of Canada’s hockey superstars.

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.