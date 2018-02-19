“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Shannon Szabados is an Olympic veteran, having played at both Sochi 2014 and Vancouver 2010, winning gold in each contest. She’s carved a path for women, being the first female hockey player in the Southern Professional Hockey League. She was also the first woman to record a shutout in a men’s professional league. Did you know if she could be an Olympian in another sport, she’d pick baseball?

Get to know this trailblazing superstar before her third Games in PyeongChang.

