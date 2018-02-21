Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Rebecca Johnston started playing hockey at age four and hasn’t stopped since, winning two Olympic gold medals and medalling at eight World Championships. Did you know if she could have any superpower, it would be teleportation?

Get to know this three-time Olympian before she plays for her third gold medal!

Rebecca Johnston (L) and Laura Fortino (R) celebrate their gold medal in Sochi.

Life is always better when I'm playing hockey 😍 #TrueCanadianWay #tbt

A post shared by Rebecca Johnston (@rjohnst6) on

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018 in our Team Canada roster.

