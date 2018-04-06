It only took Team Canada two days to reach double digits at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, bringing their Gold Coast medal haul to 11.
Here’s are some of Team Canada’s highlights from day two.
Artistic Gymnastics
Team Canada’s women’s artistic gymnastics squad added another gold medal to the nation’s table. Ellie Black, Jade Chrobok, Brittnay Rogers, Shallon Olsen and Isabela Onyshko topped the podium, after scoring 163.075 to finish ahead of England (162.650) and the Australian hosts (157.450). Their gold medal marks the first time in 28 years that Canada’s women’s artistic gymnasts won the Commonwealth Games.
Swimming
Rio 2016 Olympian Markus Thormeyer kept Canada’s medal success in the pool going, racing to bronze men’s 100m backstroke. Thormeyer clocked 54.14 seconds to finish behind a pair of Australians, Mitch Larkin (53.18s) and Bradley Woodward (53.95s).
World champion Kylie Masse set a Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 100m backstroke semifinals. After swimming to an easy 58.70 seconds, all eyes will be on the world record holder in the final.
Weightlifting
Canadian weightlifters picked up two medals on the second day of the Commonwealth Games. Taki Darsigny claimed silver in the women’s 58kg event lifting 112kg. The Canadian finished between Tia-Clair Toomey from Australia and Jenly Wini of Solomon.
Rachel LeBack-Bazinet finished third in the 53kg division. LeBack-Bazinet shared the podium with winner Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham of India and Loa Dika Toua from Papua New Guinea
Medal Standings after Day 2
Australia: 14 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze = 36 total
England: 9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze = 18 total
Canada: 2 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze = 11 total
Fans can livestream the Commonwealth Games on DAZN.
