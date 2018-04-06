AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

It only took Team Canada two days to reach double digits at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, bringing their Gold Coast medal haul to 11.

Here’s are some of Team Canada’s highlights from day two.

Artistic Gymnastics

Hearing that anthem NEVER gets old. @cgc_jcc tops the podium in Women's Team Gymnastics! Watch the inspiring performances that sealed the gold on demand now on #DAZN! #GC2018 #GoldCoast2018 #GoldCoastGoldRush pic.twitter.com/OPbFCYIX0J — DAZN_CA (@DAZN_CA) April 6, 2018

Team Canada’s women’s artistic gymnastics squad added another gold medal to the nation’s table. Ellie Black, Jade Chrobok, Brittnay Rogers, Shallon Olsen and Isabela Onyshko topped the podium, after scoring 163.075 to finish ahead of England (162.650) and the Australian hosts (157.450). Their gold medal marks the first time in 28 years that Canada’s women’s artistic gymnasts won the Commonwealth Games.

Swimming

It was a banner day for @cgc_jcc in the 100m Backstroke, as @MarkusThor2 made his Commonwealth Games debut a memorable one with a bronze medal! #GC2018 #GoldCoast2018 #GoldCoastGoldRush pic.twitter.com/5l3OtkNoFL — DAZN_CA (@DAZN_CA) April 6, 2018

Rio 2016 Olympian Markus Thormeyer kept Canada’s medal success in the pool going, racing to bronze men’s 100m backstroke. Thormeyer clocked 54.14 seconds to finish behind a pair of Australians, Mitch Larkin (53.18s) and Bradley Woodward (53.95s).

World champion Kylie Masse set a Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 100m backstroke semifinals. After swimming to an easy 58.70 seconds, all eyes will be on the world record holder in the final.

Weightlifting

THIS is what a silver medal-winning lift looks like. Tali Darsigny tosses up 112kg and caps it with a smile as she earns a spot on the podium! 🙌🏻#GC2018 #GoldCoast2018 #GoldCoastGoldRush @WeightliftingCA pic.twitter.com/8P96Ya6uOV — DAZN_CA (@DAZN_CA) April 6, 2018

Canadian weightlifters picked up two medals on the second day of the Commonwealth Games. Taki Darsigny claimed silver in the women’s 58kg event lifting 112kg. The Canadian finished between Tia-Clair Toomey from Australia and Jenly Wini of Solomon.

Rachel LeBack-Bazinet finished third in the 53kg division. LeBack-Bazinet shared the podium with winner Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham of India and Loa Dika Toua from Papua New Guinea

Medal Standings after Day 2

Australia: 14 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze = 36 total

England: 9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze = 18 total

Canada: 2 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze = 11 total

Fans can livestream the Commonwealth Games on DAZN.