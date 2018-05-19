Canada strikes gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Photo: ICF

Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent are golden again.

The duo finished first in the women’s C2 500m A final at the International Canoe Federation World Cup in Szeged, Hungary on Saturday.

The two qualified for the final after winning their heat on Friday. They were joined in Saturday’s race by the Canadian team of Hannah Macintosh and Nadya Crossman-Serb, who finished eighth.

With a time of 1:53.513, Vincent-Lapointe and Vincent finished over a second ahead of the Chinese team that placed second (1:54.130). The host Hungarians finished third with a time of 1:55.941.

China was leading the race near the midway mark but were eventually caught and passed by the Canadians.

“We stuck to our race plan like we had talked about and it was perfect,” said Vincent-Lapointe. “Our best part now is the finish. We really knew that we could come and get them back.”

Vincent echoed those comments.

“I think we kept them in pretty close throughout the middle and that helped to the finish line and get ahead of them in the end,” she said.

Last year, the two won gold at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Racice, winning the women’s C-2 500m. That event was the first world championship to held following the IOC’s announcement that the women’s C-2 500m would be added to the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020.