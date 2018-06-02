Photo: Rowing Canada

Ellen Gleadow has reached her first podium of the season at the first World Cup of the rowing competition circuit. Gleadow finished second in the lightweight women’s single sculls.

The rower was the fastest in both practice (7:57.480) and the semi-final (8:13.230). In the final, she finished the race in 7:47.940, ahead of Germany’s Ladina Meier and just behind winner Alena Furman of Belarus. Furman won the race with a time of 7:46.150.

Gleadow led the race in the first half of the race, before Furman took the lead until the very end. Furman began the race in fifth place and overtook several rowers to finish the race in first place.

Earlier in the day, Matthew Buie finished first in the C final of the skiff event with a time of 7:17.320. The men’s four team defeated China in final D to move on. The team of Aleksander Malowany, McKenzie Copp, Kai Langerfeld and David De Groot finished the race in 6:09.610.

Result: 🇨🇦 M1x-Matt Buie wins C final by large margin! (7:17.320) #WRCBelgrade pic.twitter.com/UrKCUbbI7S — Rowing Canada Aviron (@rowingcanada) June 2, 2018

The Belgrade World Cup continues through Sunday, with several Canadians competing for a medal, including Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer in the doubles event.