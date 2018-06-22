In honour of Pride Month, Team Canada’s #OneTeam program is hosting a special ‘Be You’ pop-up at CF Toronto Eaton Centre in support of You Can Play.

From June 22nd to 24th fans can make a minimum contribution of $10 dollars and receive one of Team Canada’s exclusive “Be You” T-shirts. All proceeds from the t-shirts will go to You Can Play – an organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Interested? Here’s everything you need to know about the Be You Pop-Up: