In honour of Pride Month, Team Canada’s #OneTeam program is hosting a special ‘Be You’ pop-up at CF Toronto Eaton Centre in support of You Can Play.
From June 22nd to 24th fans can make a minimum contribution of $10 dollars and receive one of Team Canada’s exclusive “Be You” T-shirts. All proceeds from the t-shirts will go to You Can Play – an organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity.
Interested? Here’s everything you need to know about the Be You Pop-Up:
WHAT
Customize your T-Shirt at the Team Canada Be You Pop Up in support of You Can Play. Each shirt has a $10 minimum contribution, going toward supporting the Canadian outreach of You Can Play which includes workshops, trainings and resource development for athletes, coaches, sport administration, teams and leagues
WHERE
Cadillac Fairview Toronto Eaton Centre
Located at Alberts Way (second floor)
WHEN
Friday, June 22 – 1 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 23 – 12 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 24 – 12 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET
WHO
Hosted by Team Canada in support of You Can Play. In 2014 the Canadian Olympic Committee teamed with the You Can Play Project and Egale Canada Human Rights Trust to create a more LGBTQ+ inclusive environment within the Canadian Olympic Team and COC’s corporate offices.
The Canadian Olympic Committee’s partnership with You Can Play is lead by its #OneTeam program which over the year has evolved into a variety of projects and initiatives that help to advance the LGBTQ+ movement in sport. From helping empower athletes and coaches to connect with their community and share the values of inclusion and diversity in sport, to facilitating opportunities for the World to connect with the LGBTQ+ movement.
WHY
To help promote equality and respect in the Canadian sport community.
