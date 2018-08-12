Eight medals for Canada on the final day of the NACAC Championship

COC/Thomas Skrlj

On the last day of the NACAC Championship in Toronto, Canada picked up eight more medals. This brings Canada’s total to 19 medals at the competition.

Runner Crystal Emmanuel won the first medal of the day, winning the 200m silver in 22.67s. She was narrowly beaten by Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who won the race in 22.64s. Finishing third was American Phyllis Francis with a time of 22.91s. This was Emmanuel’s second medal at the NACAC Championships, after winning bronze in the 100m.

Minutes later, Aaron Brown also won silver in the 200m race for the men. He completed the race in 20.20s, behind Kyle Greaux of Trinidad and Tobago (20.11s), and ahead of bronze medallist Jamaican Nigel Ellis (20.57s). Canada’s Jerome Blake finished in fifth place with a time of 20.64s.

Brown reached the top of the podium in the men’s 4x100m relay, winning gold with Blake, Bismark Boateng, and Mobolade Ajomale. The team claimed victory in 38.56s. Barbados finished second (38.69s), and Trinidad and Tobago were third (38.89s).

Gabriela Stafford won bronze in the women’s 1500m in front of several family and friends. The runner has lived in Toronto for many years, making reaching the podium that much sweeter. Stafford completed the race in 4:07.36, behind two American runners, winner Kate Grace (4:06.23) and silver medallist Shannon Osika (4:06.92).

Last month, Stafford won the 800m event at the 2018 Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.

On the men’s side of 1500m, Charles Philibert-Thiboutot won the bronze with a race time of 3:52.60. He was beaten by winner Izaic Yorks (3:51.85) and second place finisher Patrick Casey (3:51.87), also both from the United States.

In pole vault, Shawn Barber won the silver, jumping to a height of 5.40m. American Scott Houston won the event, clearing 5.45m.

Canada won two more relay medals before the day was done. The team of Shaina Harrison, Emmanuel, Phylicia George, and Jellisa Westney ran a time of 43.50s in the 4x100m relay to win bronze. They finished behind the race winner the United States (42.50s) and Jamaican team (43.33s).

The final relay medal of the day was won by the women’s 4×400 team of Micha Powell, Aiyanna Stiverne, Travia Jones, and Alicia Brown won bronze. The team completed the relay in 3:28.04. The United States also won this relay (3:26.08), and Jamaica finished second (3:27.25) as well.

Canada won a total of 18 medals at the NACAC Championship. The winner of each event qualifies a spot for their country for the 2019 Pan American Games Athletics competition, which will be held in Lima, Peru.