ICF

Clear the waters for Team Canada’s best canoeists and kayakers! On Thursday, the ICF World Sprint Championships will begin in Montemor O Vehlo, Portugal.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe will lead the way on the women’s canoe side, competing in two individual events, the C1 200m and C1 5000m.

Earlier this year, Vincent-Lapointe set a new world record for the C1 200m, posting a time of 44.502 seconds during the first World Cup of the season in Szeged, Hungary.

Vincent-Lapointe will compete with Katie Vincent in the C2 500m event. The duo are the reigning world champions and world record holders in the event. They won gold and set the new record of 56.752 seconds in Szeged.

Despite Vincent-Lapointe’s strong international performances, she has yet to compete at an Olympic Games. That could change soon, due to the IOC’s commitment to gender equity at Tokyo 2020.

It was announced last year that changes were going to be made to the canoe sprint and slalom events. The C1 200 and C2 500 will be added to the women’s canoe sprint program, while men’s K2 200 and C1 200 will be removed.

Canada looks to win their first medal in men’s canoe at a World Championship since 2013. At that championship, veteran canoeist Mark Oldershaw won bronze in the men’s C1 5000m event. The team of Oldershaw, Jason McCoombs, Gabriel Beauchesne-Sévigny and Benjamin Russell also won bronze in the C1 200m relay.

This year, Oldershaw will compete in the C1 1000m and 5000m events. Joining him are Craig Spence, competing in the C1 500m, along with Connor Fitzpatrick and Roland Varga racing in the C2 1000m.

In women’s kayak, Canada will be competing in six races. Michelle Russell will be in half of those races, participating in the K1 500m and K1 5000m individually. She will compete in the K4 500m with teammates Lisa Bissonnette, Madeline Schmidt and Courtney Stott.

Two-time Olympians Ryan Cochrane and Mark de Jonge will lead the men’s kayak crew. Cochrane will compete in the K4 500m with Marshall Hughes, Nicholas Matveev and Pierre-Luc Poulin. de Jonge will race with Alexander Scott in the K2 200m event.

Dominik Crête will represent Canada in the K1 200m race. He won the spot after facing off against Scott on July 9 in Montreal.

The 2018 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships will run from August 23-26 in Montemor O Vehlo, Portugal.

Here is the full lineup for Team Canada:

Women – Canoe

C1 200m – Laurence Vincent-Lapointe

C2 200m – Nadya Crossman-Serb and Hannah MacIntosh

C1 500m – Katie Vincent

C2 500m – Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe

C1 5000m – Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (non-Olympic event)

Men – Canoe

C1 500m – Craig Spence

C1 1000m – Mark Oldershaw

C2 1000m – Connor Fitzpatrick and Roland Varga

C1 5000m – Mark Oldershaw (non-Olympic event)

Women – Kayak

K1 500m – Michelle Russell

K2 200m – Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Natalie Davison

K2 500m – Lisa Bissonnette and Courtney Stott

K4 500m – Lisa Bissonnette, Michelle Russell, Madeline Schmidt, and Courtney Stott

K2 1000m – Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Natalie Davison

K1 5000m – Michelle Russell (non-Olympic event)

Men – Kayak

K1 200m – Dominik Crête

K2 200m – Mark De Jonge and Alex Scott (non-Olympic event)

K4 500m – Ryan Cochrane, Marshall Hughes, Nicholas Matveev, and Pierre-Luc Poulin (non-Olympic event)