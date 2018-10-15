Who has won Team Canada’s medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games?

1 – Keagan Young

READ: Young clinches judo bronze, Team Canada’s first medal at Buenos Aires 2018

Keagan Young of Team Canada celebrates his bronze medal win in the Judo Men -81kg class at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018 // Photo: Ivo Gonzalez for OIS/IOC

Keagan Young started off Buenos Aires 2018 by winning Judo Canada’s first medal in Youth Olympic Games history. After losing his quarter final match, Young earned his place in the -81kg bronze medal match by winning two bouts in the repechage round. He defeated Alex Barto of Slovakia for a spot on the podium.

2 – Emma Misak

READ: Emma wins silver in b-girl breaking at Buenos Aires 2018

Emma of Team Canada competes in the Breaking B-Girls Quarterfinal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires // Photo: Ian Walton for OIS/IOC

Emma won silver in breaking, Canada’s first medal in the new sport at the Youth Olympic Games. Breaking competitors are judged on five criteria: creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality. Emma was defeated at Buenos Aires 2018 only by gold medallist, Ram of Japan.

3 – Finlay Knox

READ: Knox swims to 200m IM podium at Youth Olympic Games

Team Canada’s Finlay Knox races to bronze in men’s 200m Individual Medley at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. / Photo: Swimming Canada

Finlay Knox won Canada’s third medal at Buenos Aires 2018 when he swam to bronze in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:01.91. Knox touched the wall just 2.33 seconds behind winner Tomoe Hvas of Norway. Thomas Ceccon of Italy won silver in 2:01.29.

4 – Madison Broad

READ: Madison Broad wins 200m backstroke silver at Buenos Aires 2018

Madison Broad of Team Canada competes in the Swimming Women’s 200m Backstroke Final in the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday 9th October 2018. Photo: Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC.

Swimming Canada’s medal haul continued with Madison Broad winning silver in 200m backstroke. Entering the final ranked fifth, Broad clocked 2:10.32 to finish just 0.19s behind the Republic of Moldova’s Tatiana Salcutan.

5 – Ethan McClymont

READ: Ethan McClymont wins taekwondo -73 kg bronze at 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Ethan Mcclymont of Team Canada (blue) and Meng-En Lee TPE (red) compete in the Taekwondo Mens +73kg Semi-final at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018. // Photo: Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC

Ethan McClymont won bronze in men’s -73 kg taekwondo for Canada’s fifth medal of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. McClymont lost 15-7 to Taipei’s Men-En Lee in the semifinal to claim bronze. Lee went on to win silver while Iran’s Mohammadali Khosravi won gold.

6 – Alexander Milanovich

READ: Alexander Milanovich swims to bronze in 50m breaststroke at Buenos Aires 2018

Team Canada’s Alexander Milanovich races to bronze in the men’s 50m breaststroke at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. / Photo: Swimming Canada

Swimming Canada’s third medal and Canada’s sixth at Buenos Aires 2018 was won by Alexander Milanovich in the 50m breaststroke. Milanovich won bronze in a time of 27.87s, just 0.02s behind China’s Jiajun Sun. Michael James of South Africa won gold in 27.51s.

7 – Rachel Krapman

READ: Rachel Krapman wins judo mixed team bronze at Buenos Aires 2018

To encourage respect and understanding between judo athletes at the Youth Olympic Games, mixed teams were created with athletes from various countries working together to claim a spot on the podium. As part of Team London, Rachel Krapman won bronze for Judo Canada’s second medal at Buenos Aires 2018.

8 – Brian Yang

READ: Brian Yang wins badminton mixted team gold at Buenos Aires 2018

Maria Delcheva BUL, Hasini Nusaka Ambalangodage SRI, Giovanni Toti ITA, Lakshya Sen IND, Jennie Gai USA, Vannthoun Vath CAM, Ashwathi Pillai SWE and Brian Yang CAN celebrate their win in The Badminton Relay Team Gold Medal Tie at The Badminton Arena, Tecnopolis Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday 12th October 2018. Photo: Ivo Gonzalez for OIS/IOC.

Brian Yang won Canada’s second mixed team medal and first gold at Buenos Aires 2018 in badminton as part of Team Alpha. Yang won his singles match 22-18 over Team Zeta’s Nhat Hguyen to help his team win gold.

9 – Emma Spence

READ: Emma Spence wins vault bronze at Buenos Aires 2018

Emma Spence of Team Canada, Csenge Maria Bacskay HUN and Giorgia Villa ITA with their medals after the Gymnastics Artistic Womens Vault Final at The America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday 13th October 2018. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC.

Emma Spence vaulted her way into history when she won Canada’s first Youth Olympic Games artistic gymnastics medal. Her combined score of 13.483 after her two vaults put her in third place behind Giorgia Villa of Italy (14.233) and Csenge Maria Bacskay of Hungary (13.922).

10 – Felix Dolci

READ: Felix Dolci wins men’s rings silver at Buenos Aires 2018

Felix Dolci of Team Canada competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Rings Final at the America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday 14th October 2018. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand for OIS/IOC.

Felix Dolci quickly followed Spence with Canada’s second artistic gymnastics medal at a Youth Olympic Games. Dolci qualified for the men’s rings final in fourth place, but his score of 13.366 landed him on the podium with a silver medal.

