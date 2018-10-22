Canadian Roundup: A record-setting weekend for Team Canada athletes

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

It was an extraordinary weekend for Team Canada athletes.

The first ever all-Canadian final on beach volleyball’s World Tour, a four-decade old national marathon record broken, and a historic world first in rugby highlight the results.

Here is what happened:

Beach Volleyball

It was an all-Canadian final at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Las Vegas Open on Sunday. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson came out on top 2-1 (21-17, 17-21, 15-9) over Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan in the final game of the tournament. Bansley and Wilkerson won their first title in the 2018-19 World Tour season and have now stood on the podium in five of their last eight World Tour events. This season marks the beginning of Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020 as results count towards a world ranking list.

Rugby