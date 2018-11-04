Team Canada doubled its medal count at the short track speed skating World Cup stop in Calgary with two bronze medals on Sunday.

Team Canada’s women’s 3000m relay team of Alyson Charles, Camille de Serres-Rainville, Claudia Gagnon and Courtney Lee Sarault raced to a time of 4:05.267, putting them behind Russia (4:03.925) and Korea (4:03.966). Alison Desmarais also contributed to the team’s success, having raced in the quarterfinal.

It was Charles’ second medal on Sunday and third at this World Cup. She followed her 500m bronze on Saturday with the same result Sunday. Her time of 43.757 seconds landed her behind Lara van Ruijevin of the Netherlands (43.070s) and Kexin Fan of China (43.214s) on the podium. It was an impressive debut for Charles who was competing in the first World Cup event of her career.

Holland’s Lara Van Ruijven, centre, celebrates her victory in the women’s 500-metre finals with second place finisher China’s Fan Kexin, left, and third place finisher Team Canada’s Alyson Charles at the ISU World Cup short track speed skating event in Calgary, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Next weekend, Canada’s short track speed skaters will be in Salt Lake City, Utah for the next stop of the World Cup tour.

