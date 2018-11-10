SSC/PVC Dave Holland

Short track speed skater Steven Dubois won bronze in the 1500m event on Saturday at the World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dubois of finished the race in 2:13.424, behind the Netherlands’ Sjinkie Knegt (2:13.113) and June Seo Lee of South Korea (2:13.214).

Charle Cournoyer landed just off the podium in the 1000m final, completing the race in 1:24.997, behind bronze medallist Ji Won Park of South Korea.

On the women’s side, Alyson Charles was also nearly on the podium after a 4th place finish in the 1000m. She had a time of 1:29.113, behind Netherlander Suzanne Schulting (1:28.436). Camille De Serres-Rainville was 5th in the 1500m with a time of 2:23.851.

Competition continues through Sunday in Salt Lake City.