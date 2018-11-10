Short track speed skater Steven Dubois won bronze in the 1500m event on Saturday at the World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dubois of finished the race in 2:13.424, behind the Netherlands’ Sjinkie Knegt (2:13.113) and June Seo Lee of South Korea (2:13.214).

Canada’s Alison Desmarais, left, is pushed by teammate Steven Dubois during the mixed gender 2000-metre finals at the ISU World Cup short track speed skating event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Charle Cournoyer landed just off the podium in the 1000m final, completing the race in 1:24.997, behind bronze medallist Ji Won Park of South Korea.

On the women’s side, Alyson Charles was also nearly on the podium after a 4th place finish in the 1000m. She had a time of 1:29.113, behind Netherlander Suzanne Schulting (1:28.436). Camille De Serres-Rainville was 5th in the 1500m with a time of 2:23.851.

Competition continues through Sunday in Salt Lake City.

