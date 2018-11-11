Alyson Charles won the gold medal in the 1000m Sunday at the Salt Lake City Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup.

The speed skater clocked in at 1:31.324 to win the top prize. German Anna Seidel almost beat Charles to the finish line, but was unable to cross the line first. South Korea’s Noh Ahreum finished third with a time of 1:30.880.

Fellow Canadian Courtney Lee Sarault made it to the semi-finals but did not advance to the final.

This is the fourth medal of the season for Charles after her first career World Cup last week in Calgary.

It's 🥇 for Alyson Charles in the 1000m (2)! / Une médaille d’or pour Alyson Charles dans le 1000m (2)! pic.twitter.com/ChdPfRrEXI — SSC/PVC (@SSC_PVC) November 11, 2018

On the men’s side, Charles Hamelin raced in the A final of the 500m, but finished in fifth place with a time of 40.251s. On Saturday, Steven Dubois received his first career World Cup medal with bronze in the 1500m.

Canada won a total of two medals this weekend. The next stop on the World Cup circuit will be December 7th in Almaty, Kazakhstan.