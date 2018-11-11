At the end of the first period, the United States scored retake the lead 2-1. Canada was unable to score in the second period, while the U.S. added two goals for the second period, increasing their lead to 4-1.

In the third period, Kendall Coyne Schofield added to the United States’ lead less than a minute into the final frame. Canada’s Jaime Bourbonnais took advantage of a power play to score Canada’s second goal of the game. However, it wasn’t enough as Canada fell 5-2 in the end to their rivals.

This is the 21st time that Canada and the United States have met in the Four Nations Cup Final, and the sixth consecutive year. The last time Canada won the tournament was in 2014 against the U.S.