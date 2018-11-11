Canada concluded the Four Nations tournament in Saskatoon with the silver medal. The Canadians fell to the United States 5-2 in the final on Saturday night in Saskatoon at the Sasktel Center.
The Americans quickly opened the scoring in the game. After a little over a minute of play, Hilary Knight found the back of the net to give U.S. a 1-0 lead. The lead was short-lived, with Team Canada equalizing in the next few minutes with an unassisted goal from Laura Fortino.
