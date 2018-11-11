Canada concluded the Four Nations tournament in Saskatoon with the silver medal. The Canadians fell to the United States 5-2 in the final on Saturday night in Saskatoon at the Sasktel Center.

The Americans quickly opened the scoring in the game. After a little over a minute of play, Hilary Knight found the back of the net to give U.S. a 1-0 lead. The lead was short-lived, with Team Canada equalizing in the next few minutes with an unassisted goal from Laura Fortino.

At the end of the first period, the United States scored retake the lead 2-1. Canada was unable to score in the second period, while the U.S. added two goals for the second period, increasing their lead to 4-1.

In the third period, Kendall Coyne Schofield added to the United States’ lead less than a minute into the final frame. Canada’s Jaime Bourbonnais took advantage of a power play to score Canada’s second goal of the game. However, it wasn’t enough as Canada fell 5-2 in the end to their rivals.

This is the 21st time that Canada and the United States have met in the Four Nations Cup Final, and the sixth consecutive year. The last time Canada won the tournament was in 2014 against the U.S.

Read Full Story

Related:

Sport Climbing
Laura Fortino
Marie-Philip Poulin
Jayna Hefford
Ice Hockey
Football (Soccer)

Trending:

How to vote Yes for Calgary 2026
Weekend Roundup: Podium breakthroughs & an Olympic spot earned for Team Canada
Calgary 1988: Let the Olympic Games nostalgia begin
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Vancouver 2010: Canadian pride on full display at home Olympic Games
Rosie MacLennan crowned trampoline world champion in St. Petersburg