Speed Skating Canada

Ivanie Blondin won bronze in the women’s mass start on Saturday for her second medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomakomai, Japan.

In an incredibly tight finish, Blondin crossed the finish line in 8 minutes, 52.260 seconds, just 0.01 s behind silver medallist, Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy. Bo-Reum Kim of Korea won gold in 8 min, 52.180 s.

The mass start was new to the Olympic program at PyeongChang 2018. All skaters line up together at the start, similar to short track speed skating, and race over 16 laps of the 400m oval. With her background in short track, Blondin is an ideal competitor for the event and a two-time world medallist.

Earlier in the competition, Blondin teamed up with Isabelle Weidemann and Keri Morrison for team pursuit silver. This is the first World Cup event to be held outside in ten years. Competition continues on Sunday.