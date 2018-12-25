Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Have a little time off over the holidays? Perfect!

Here is a little to-do list of Olympic-themed activities from coast-to-coast… or even in your own backyard. Meet up with friends and family and discover the Olympic dream together!

Live the Olympic Experience in Montreal

Since its grand opening in June, the Canadian Olympic Experience has allowed visitors to plunge themselves into an Olympic adventure as they explore the various installations of this interactive and immersive museum. With its three distinct zones, the Experience lets you discover your athletic and sport profile and try out Olympic sports before you travel through Canada’s history at the Olympic Games and relive our athletes’ glory. Are you ready to put your physical skills to the ultimate test?

Learn more about the Canadian Olympic Experience

Take a ride down Calgary’s sliding track

Bobsleigh, skeleton and luge are impressive and intriguing sports due to their incredible speed. Are you courageous enough to try sliding faster than 100 km/h? Make your way to the WinSport complex in Calgary which was a competition site for the 1988 Olympic Winter Games. Even without any prior training, you can experience these exhilarating sports on the very track that not only welcomed Olympic athletes in 1988, but now serves as Team Canada’s training ground and hosts international competitions annually. If the ice track isn’t your thing, inner tubing, skating, skiing and snowboarding are also options at WinSport.

Learn more about the winter activities at WinSport

Watch the 2019 World Juniors from your living room… or live in Vancouver!

If you happen to be in the Vancouver or Victoria area between December 26 and January 5, set aside a night to catch a 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship game. You can witness the historic rivalry between Canada and Russia for yourself and also perhaps be on hand for the emergence of the NHL’s next big star. If not, then have a look at the complete game schedule to watch comfortably from your home with popcorn in hand. Go Canada Go!

Visit the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto

Canada is a hockey nation, and everyone needs to visit the Hockey Hall of Fame at least once in their lives. This massive museum welcomes you to (re)discover hockey legends from Canada and around the world through artifacts, interactive games and even the Stanley Cup itself! Check out the plaques of this year’s inductees, including Olympians Jayna Hefford, Martin Brodeur and Martin St. Louis. Hardcore hockey fans be warned: you may never want to ever leave!

Learn more about the Hockey Hall of Fame

Ski like an Olympian at Whistler

You can try your hand at several Olympic sports at Whistler Olympic Park, including biathlon, ski jumping, and cross-country skiing but the slopes of Whistler Blackcomb usually steal the spotlight with their nationally and world-renowned runs. So stuff your long underwear into your suitcase and make your way there. During your stay, take some time to enjoy the Whistler Village in all its winter glory. And of course, don’t forget to take your photo with the Olympic rings!

Learn more about Whistler Blackcomb and Whistler Olympic Park

Make your very own “Olympic Day” group trivia game

Whether you’re playing in pairs, in groups of four or even 10, the Olympic Day trivia game will bring out the competitive side in everyone. In addition, this quiz game uses the same format as Jeopardy! Turn yourself into a TV host one snowy day at home during a family gathering and let the fun begin. Among the topics covered are Canadian Olympians and Olympic sports. To turn up the intensity, maybe put some kind of prize up for grabs!

Download the quiz here

Skate at the Richmond Olympic Oval and visit the Richmond Olympic Experience

After hosting the long track speed skating events at Vancouver 2010, the Richmond Olympic Oval was converted into a multi-sports complex which allows for the practice of almost a dozen summer and winter sports. Isn’t it time you discover a new discipline? The Richmond Olympic Experience will allow you to virtually try out a number of Olympic sports, feel the tension and adrenaline rush felt by Olympic athletes at the Games and relive some of the historic moments of glory of Canadian Olympians.

Learn more about the Richmond Olympic Oval and Olympic Experience

Lose yourself in Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in Calgary

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame features numerous interactive and virtual reality exhibits that you can immerse yourself in. Visitors will discover the greatest athletes in Canadian history like never before. Once there, you can also experience certain Olympic and Paralympic sports for yourself. This ultimate destination also includes a collection of one-of-a-kind artifacts such as the figure skates of the first man to land a quadruple jump, Kurt Browning, and the speed skating suit worn by Clara Hughes at Vancouver 2010.

Learn more about Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Create your own Olympic Winter Games in your backyard

Everyone can pick a country to represent, then let the Olympic Games begin! You can find a bunch of ideas in our school resources to set up your own outdoor competitions without much of anything, really. Curling, biathlon, figure skating, freestyle skiing and even bobsleigh are all possible with a bit of imagination. Just be sure to have ample hot chocolate at the ready to warm up all your athletes once the Games are done.

See ideas from the Canadian Olympic School Program here

Visit one of Canada’s provincial Halls of Fame

Virtually all Canadian provinces have their own Sports Hall of Fame. After all, our athletes make us so very proud. Each of these destinations from coast to coast will allow visitors to discover legendary athletes and learn about new sports in original ways. In Fredericton, you will be able to dive deep into the sporting history of New Brunswick while also learning all about the science and biomechanics behind each movement made by elite athletes. At the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame, you can set foot into an exhibit dedicated to Sidney Crosby. He shoots and scoooores!

