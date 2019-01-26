Mark McMorris saved the best for last on Saturday, putting down a massive third run to score 96.00 points and win snowboard slopestyle gold at the X Games for the fifth time.

McMorris is no stranger to competing under pressure. After falling on his first two runs, he stomped a switch backside 1260, a frontside 1440 and a massive backside 1620 to claim the top spot in the slopestyle final. It was an impressive event, with Rene Rinnekangas of Finland and Mons Røisland of Norway also performing huge tricks to finish second and third, respectively.

. @markmcmorris pulls off a flawless backside triple cork 1620 to take his career 5th @XGames GOLD 🥇🔥🤯

Photo : Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images pic.twitter.com/HtdlLlkCwW — Canada Snwbrd Team (@CanadaSnowboard) January 26, 2019

This is McMorris’ 17th X Games medal, which puts the 25-year-old one medal away from Shaun White’s all-time record of 18. His 16th came less than 24 hours earlier in men’s big air. Team Canada’s Sébastien Toutant put down a solid third run to finish just off the podium in fourth place. Darcy Sharpe was sixth.

The X Games continue through the weekend in Aspen, Colorado.