Mark McMorris won his 16th-career X Games medal on Friday night when he took silver in snowboard big air.

Team Canada’s snowboarders put on a show on Friday night in Aspen, Colorado at one of the biggest winter sports competitions in the world. McMorris scored a combined 85.00 points in the big air final to finish just behind gold medallist Takeru Otsuka of Japan (88.00 points). Sven Thorgren of Sweden scored 76.00 points to take bronze. McMorris has won the X Games big air title three times, in 2017, 2015 and 2012.

McMorris landed a backside triple cork 1620 and a huge frontside 1440 to take silver. Sébastien Toutant, the reigning Olympic champion in this event, qualified for the final in first place and scored 73.00 points to finish just off the podium in fourth place. Canada’s Mikey Ciccarelli and Darcy Sharpe also competed in the final.

Competition continues at the X Games with women’s and men’s snowboard slopestyle finals on Saturday afternoon.