Bell Let’s Talk welcomes Canadians to join the conversation and be a part of a powerful movement that will help remove the stigma around mental illness for generations to come.

Bell Let’s Talk day is January 30th, so let’s get talking!

Bell Let’s Talk is committed to continuing the discussion surrounding mental health in Canada. The campaign’s goal is to provide an increase of support in services and care, anti-stigma strategies, world-class research, and workplace health initiatives.

Today we launch the 2019 #BellLetsTalk campaign ahead of the world’s biggest conversation about mental health on Jan 30. Join the conversation on Bell Let’s Talk Day and help us surpass a billion messages of support & $100 million in total Bell funding: https://t.co/NDNEmNzGAP pic.twitter.com/hVZmMmMFjh — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 3, 2019

Bell Let’s Talk has proven that one of the best ways to fight the stigma and overcome mental illness is to encourage others to open up and talk about it. This year’s goal as the ninth annual Bell Let’s Talk day is to set a new record by beating last year’s 138,383,995 interactions and subsequent $6.9 million contribution by Bell to mental health initiatives.

How can you help? Join the trend and be a part of the conversation on January 30th.

With your support, Bell will donate 5 cents for every:

Text sent by Bell customers (turn off iMessage!)

Mobile and long distance call by Bell customers

Tweet using #BellLetsTalk

View of the #BellLetsTalk video on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat

Use of the #BellLetsTalk photo frame on Facebook

#BellLetsTalk filter sent on Snapchat

87% of Canadians have reported that they are more aware of mental illness since the start of Bell Let’s Talk in 2010.

Today is #BellLetsTalk day. For every tweet or retweet bell will donate .05 to mental health. A day to put your arms around someone you might not even know and say ‘what’s up’. No one should suffer in silence, we all in this together. @Bell_LetsTalk pic.twitter.com/kEWakjT3Xh — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) January 31, 2018

The success of the campaign results from encouraging discussions and interactions with others through every day technologies, so it is easy to participate! Whether a person is suffering in silence, is a caregiver and supporter, or someone who has taken on their illness, Bell Let’s Talk reminds Canadians that it is okay to not be okay through supportive conversations and other available outlets at their finger tips.

Over the past nine years, Bell Let’s Talk has helped donate $93.4 million to mental health initiatives. The money raised makes a huge difference for communities nationwide through Bell’s Community Fund. Notably, Bell Canada is proud to be celebrating their 20th year as a Premier National Partner of the Canadian Olympic Team.

1 in 5 Canadians suffer from mental illness.

Bell Let’s Talk has empowered Canadian athletes to join the conversation and share their stories. Clara Hughes, a six-time Olympian and the only athlete in history to win multiple medals in both summer and winter Olympic Games, first started as the national spokesperson for Bell Let’s Talk. Due to the extended efforts of Bell Let’s Talk, people like Hughes and other Team Canada athletes are willing to share their story to continue to improve the betterment of athletes and every day Canadians.

Fortunately, more and more athletes are coming forward to share their story and support the fight against the stigma. In a great attempt to show Canadians that they are not alone, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé has opened up about her struggle with depression to support the ninth annual Bell Let’s Talk day. On January 30th, Canadian diver François Imbeau-Dulac will share his powerful story about eating disorders and how he dealt with the effects of his mental illness.

The stories don’t stop there. In support of Bell Let’s Talk 2018, snowboarder Mercedes Nicoll opened up about her fight with depression after a major fall that changed her outlook on life. Freestyle skier Travis Gerrits also shared his story about having Type 1 bipolar disorder and how the disorder does not define him. Overall, many Team Canada athletes have dealt with their own mental health battle, yet the support and inspiration from Bell Let’s Talk helps them, alongside their fellow Canadians to join the conversation and fight the stigma.

READ: Bell Mental Health Series with Nicoll and Gerrits

There may be darkness in my life, I choose to wake up every morning and fight through it. I share my story, listen to others, I know I'm not alone. . #bellletstalk pic.twitter.com/lnJ8SZ8NRb — Mercedes Nicoll, OLY (@mercedesnicoll) January 31, 2018

WATCH: Mercedes Nicoll Addresses Bell Let’s Talk

Being an athlete always has ups and downs, so does mental health. @TravisGerrits shares his journey and how he’s overcoming the stigma of mental health, with the help of the Canadian Olympic Foundation & @Bell_LetsTalk. pic.twitter.com/oFoTQ2pa3U — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) January 26, 2018

