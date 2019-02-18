THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

This weekend Canada continued to dominate on the slopes, sliding track and opened the season on the trampoline and diving podiums.

Catch up on all the details:

Freestyle Skiing

Canada’s ski cross racers picked up a pair of bronze medals a the World Cup in Feldberg, Germany. Kevin Drury won his first medal on the World Cup circuit this season. It is his second straight podium finish and bronze medal. He won the bronze at the World Championships in Park City, Utah two weeks ago.

On Sunday, Brittany Phelan competed in a tight race to reach the third step of the podium. The bronze is her second medal of the season. She won her first, a silver, in Idre Fjall back in January.

Back at home in Calgary, Cassie Sharpe claimed the top prize on Saturday night in front of a hometown crowd. Right behind her on the podium was Rachael Karker.

Over on the men’s side, Calgary-native Noah Bowman won the bronze with a score of 85.50 points.

Snowboard

Also in Calgary, Derek Livingston reached the third step of the podium Friday night in snowboard halfpipe. His best run scored him 85.00 points, behind Japanese athletes Ruka Hirano and Yuto Totsuka. Livingston has been training at Calgary Olympic Park for several years, making his medal that much sweeter.

Bobsleigh

Justin Kripps piloted a team of Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cameron Stones to the top of the 4-man bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid, New York. This is his first podium finish in the 4-man event this season.

The day before, Kripps and Stones won bronze in the 2-man bobsleigh, along with Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski sliding to the silver medal in 2-woman bobsleigh.

Hockey

On Sunday, Team Canada and Team USA rounded out the Rivalry Series, with Canada shutting out the U.S. 2-0 and winning the series 2-1. Canada had lost the first game 1-0, then came back with a 4-3 win in the second matchup.

Gymnastics

While it’s still winter, this weekend marked the beginning of the World Cup season for Canada’s trampoline athletes. Current Olympic and world champion Rosie MacLennan jumped to a silver medal with a final score of 56.245 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Diving

That GOLD medal look 🙌 Congrats @CelinaToth you rocked it in Rostock today! Talk about a good way to start the season 😃 // Celina Toth médaillée d’or au Grand Prix de plongeon à Rostock 🇩🇪 @fina1908 #Diving #DGP pic.twitter.com/3zNnUdDXZo — DivingPlongeonCanada (@DivingCanada) February 15, 2019

Canada’s divers also started their season this weekend. Diver Celina Toth opened the Grand Prix series with a gold medal in the 10-metre tower event. It is her first individual international win.