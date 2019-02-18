This weekend Canada continued to dominate on the slopes, sliding track and opened the season on the trampoline and diving podiums.
Catch up on all the details:
Freestyle Skiing
READ: Brittany Phelan skies to bronze medal at Feldberg Worlds
READ: Kevin Drury races to ski cross bronze in Feldberg
Canada’s ski cross racers picked up a pair of bronze medals a the World Cup in Feldberg, Germany. Kevin Drury won his first medal on the World Cup circuit this season. It is his second straight podium finish and bronze medal. He won the bronze at the World Championships in Park City, Utah two weeks ago.
View this post on Instagram
🚨Podium alert! Canada’s @drury.kc races to bronze in #FISFreestyle ski cross World Cup action on Saturday. In ladies’ action, @bigairmar was edged off the podium in the big final, finishing fourth, while @brittanyphelan powers through the warm temps and changing course conditions to finish second in the small final and sixth overall. DID YOU KNOW: Organizers of the Feldberg races host a unique bib pick for the athletes? It’s comprised of a 10-second, four-person water slide race. Full race results available at FIS-SKI.com — 🚨Alerte podium! Le Canadien Kevin Drury remporte une médaille d’argent en Coupe du monde #FISFreestyle. Chez les dames, Marielle Thompson est au pied du podium avec une 4e place tandis que Brittany Phelan a bien attaqué dans une météo clémente et des conditions de piste changeantes pour se rendre en petite finale et finir 6e. LE SAVIEZ-VOUS? Les organisateurs de la course à Feldberg ont trouvé une façon originale de tirer les dossards. Il s’agit d’une course de glissade d’eau à quatre personnes, d’une durée de 10 secondes. Tous les résultats disponibles sur 📊FIS-SKI.com #CANSkiTeam #AudiOnTheSlopes #ÉquipeCanada 📸 GEPA
On Sunday, Brittany Phelan competed in a tight race to reach the third step of the podium. The bronze is her second medal of the season. She won her first, a silver, in Idre Fjall back in January.
READ: Hometown victory for Sharpe, podium finishes for Karker and Bowman
Back at home in Calgary, Cassie Sharpe claimed the top prize on Saturday night in front of a hometown crowd. Right behind her on the podium was Rachael Karker.
Over on the men’s side, Calgary-native Noah Bowman won the bronze with a score of 85.50 points.
Snowboard
View this post on Instagram
I’m still tripping over last night, and so unbelievably stoked right now!! After the crash on my first run, I didn’t think I was going to be able to ride the rest of the night. But with the help of the awesome team behind me, I was able to squeeze a couple more runs in and took home the Bronze. Doing it on home soil was the icing on the cake🥉🙏🏼 thank you all! @dmslaughter @chriswitwicki @canadasnowboardteam #halfpiperodeo #ohcanada🇨🇦 #yeehaw 🤠
Also in Calgary, Derek Livingston reached the third step of the podium Friday night in snowboard halfpipe. His best run scored him 85.00 points, behind Japanese athletes Ruka Hirano and Yuto Totsuka. Livingston has been training at Calgary Olympic Park for several years, making his medal that much sweeter.
Bobsleigh
READ: Team Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh gold in Lake Placid
READ: Bobsleigh: Silver for de Bruin and Bujnowski, bronze for Kripps and Stones at Lake Placid
Justin Kripps piloted a team of Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cameron Stones to the top of the 4-man bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid, New York. This is his first podium finish in the 4-man event this season.
The day before, Kripps and Stones won bronze in the 2-man bobsleigh, along with Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski sliding to the silver medal in 2-woman bobsleigh.
Hockey
On Sunday, Team Canada and Team USA rounded out the Rivalry Series, with Canada shutting out the U.S. 2-0 and winning the series 2-1. Canada had lost the first game 1-0, then came back with a 4-3 win in the second matchup.
Gymnastics
View this post on Instagram
It’s a silver medal 🥈for @rosiemaclennan at the season-opening World Cup in Azerbaijan 🇦🇿! Liu Lingling from 🇨🇳 takes 🥇; Chisato Doihata of 🇯🇵 takes bronze. @sarah_milette & Rosie finished just off the podium in 4th in the synchro competition. #worldcup #roadtotokyo #trampoline #gymnastics #trampolinegymnastics #teamcanada #fromherewesoar
While it’s still winter, this weekend marked the beginning of the World Cup season for Canada’s trampoline athletes. Current Olympic and world champion Rosie MacLennan jumped to a silver medal with a final score of 56.245 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Diving
Canada’s divers also started their season this weekend. Diver Celina Toth opened the Grand Prix series with a gold medal in the 10-metre tower event. It is her first individual international win.
Trending:
Weekend Roundup: Top podium finishes on the slopes and in the pool