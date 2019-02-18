This weekend Canada continued to dominate on the slopes, sliding track and opened the season on the trampoline and diving podiums.

Catch up on all the details:

Freestyle Skiing

READ: Brittany Phelan skies to bronze medal at Feldberg Worlds
READ: Kevin Drury races to ski cross bronze in Feldberg

Canada’s ski cross racers picked up a pair of bronze medals a the World Cup in Feldberg, Germany. Kevin Drury won his first medal on the World Cup circuit this season. It is his second straight podium finish and bronze medal. He won the bronze at the World Championships in Park City, Utah two weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram

🚨Podium alert! Canada’s @drury.kc races to bronze in #FISFreestyle ski cross World Cup action on Saturday. In ladies’ action, @bigairmar was edged off the podium in the big final, finishing fourth, while @brittanyphelan powers through the warm temps and changing course conditions to finish second in the small final and sixth overall. DID YOU KNOW: Organizers of the Feldberg races host a unique bib pick for the athletes? It’s comprised of a 10-second, four-person water slide race. Full race results available at FIS-SKI.com — 🚨Alerte podium! Le Canadien Kevin Drury remporte une médaille d’argent en Coupe du monde #FISFreestyle. Chez les dames, Marielle Thompson est au pied du podium avec une 4e place tandis que Brittany Phelan a bien attaqué dans une météo clémente et des conditions de piste changeantes pour se rendre en petite finale et finir 6e. LE SAVIEZ-VOUS? Les organisateurs de la course à Feldberg ont trouvé une façon originale de tirer les dossards. Il s’agit d’une course de glissade d’eau à quatre personnes, d’une durée de 10 secondes. Tous les résultats disponibles sur 📊FIS-SKI.com #CANSkiTeam #AudiOnTheSlopes #ÉquipeCanada 📸 GEPA

A post shared by Alpine Canada Alpin (@alpinecanada) on

On Sunday, Brittany Phelan competed in a tight race to reach the third step of the podium. The bronze is her second medal of the season. She won her first, a silver, in Idre Fjall back in January.

Brittany Phelan (left) and Kelsey Serwa (second from right) cross the finish line at the World Cup in Feldberg, Germany on Sunday February 18, 2019. (GEPA pictures/ Mario Buehner) 

READ: Hometown victory for Sharpe, podium finishes for Karker and Bowman

Back at home in Calgary, Cassie Sharpe claimed the top prize on Saturday night in front of a hometown crowd. Right behind her on the podium was Rachael Karker.

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe competes during the women’s World Cup freestyle ski halfpipe event in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Over on the men’s side, Calgary-native Noah Bowman won the bronze with a score of 85.50 points.

Snowboard

Also in Calgary, Derek Livingston reached the third step of the podium Friday night in snowboard halfpipe. His best run scored him 85.00 points, behind Japanese athletes Ruka Hirano and Yuto Totsuka. Livingston has been training at Calgary Olympic Park for several years, making his medal that much sweeter.

Bobsleigh

READ: Team Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh gold in Lake Placid
READ: Bobsleigh: Silver for de Bruin and Bujnowski, bronze for Kripps and Stones at Lake Placid

Justin Kripps piloted a team of Benjamin Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Cameron Stones to the top of the 4-man bobsleigh podium in Lake Placid, New York. This is his first podium finish in the 4-man event this season.

The day before, Kripps and Stones won bronze in the 2-man bobsleigh, along with Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski sliding to the silver medal in 2-woman bobsleigh.

Hockey

On Sunday, Team Canada and Team USA rounded out the Rivalry Series, with Canada shutting out the U.S. 2-0 and winning the series 2-1. Canada had lost the first game 1-0, then came back with a 4-3 win in the second matchup.

Gymnastics

While it’s still winter, this weekend marked the beginning of the World Cup season for Canada’s trampoline athletes. Current Olympic and world champion Rosie MacLennan jumped to a silver medal with a final score of 56.245 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Diving

Canada’s divers also started their season this weekend. Diver Celina Toth opened the Grand Prix series with a gold medal in the 10-metre tower event. It is her first individual international win.

Read Full Story

Related:

Kevin Drury
PyeongChang 2018
Alex Kopacz
Brittany Phelan
Dave Duncan
Justin Kripps

Trending:

What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Weekend Roundup: Team Canada tops podiums world-wide
Team Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh gold in Lake Placid
Getting vertical: The highest jumps in sport
Who won Team Canada’s 29 medals in PyeongChang?