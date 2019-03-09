Photo/David Jackson

Derek Livingston won a halfpipe bronze medal at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Mammoth Mountain, California on Saturday.

Livingston’s very first run earned him the third step on the podium after putting up a score of 86.00. He shared the podium with Japan’s Yuto Totsuka and Switzerland’s Patrick Burgener. Totsuka claimed the top after scoring 95.75, while Burgener completed the podium with a silver medal-winning score of 91.75.

This is Livingston’s second bronze medal of this World Cup season. He reached the podium for the first time this year in front of a home crowd in Calgary, Alberta at the Halfpipe Rodeo.

Shawn Fair, Jack Collins and Braeden Adams also competed in Saturday’s event, finishing 12th, 27th and 31st respectively.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Elizabeth Hosking finished just short of the podium in fifth place with 62.00 points.