CP Images/Marijan Murat

Ana Padurariu celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by capturing silver in the 2019 Stuttgart All-Around Gymnastics World Cup.

The spotlight in Canadian gymnastics is on Padurariu, as she secured a total score of 55.132 to win the silver medal. Simone Biles of the USA took the top spot with a total score of 58.800, while Elisabeth Sietz of Germany locked in a score of 54.399 to finish with bronze.

Ana Padurariu showcased her potential to the world on Sunday morning, capturing the silver medal in the 2019 Stuttgart All-Around Gymnastics World Cup. READ MORE: https://t.co/LNmejrhVNt @cbcsports @TeamCanada @CdnPress pic.twitter.com/glSBTKZPVZ — Gymnastics Canada (@gymcan1) March 17, 2019

Padurariu started the competition on vault, scoring 13.533. On bars, she scored a 14.066 to launch her from last position to fourth at the end of the second rotation. Dominating her performance on beam, Padurariu climbed into the silver-medal position with a top score of 14.333. Receiving a 13.200 on floor, she upheld her silver medal position.

The next spotting of our women’s national team is the Birmingham, UK World Cup on March 23rd. Padurariu will be attending a training camp in Tokyo, Japan in April, along with other members of the women’s national team.