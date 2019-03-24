THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Alex Harvey capped off an incredible career on Sunday afternoon with one final podium in front of a home crowd at the Cross-Country World Cup in Quebec City. The iconic Canadian won a silver medal in his final career race in the men’s 15-kilometre freestyle pursuit.

Team Canada fans showed up by and large this weekend to watch Harvey compete in his final race on the Plains of Abraham. The three-time Olympian thanked them with not one, but two podium finishes. In addition to today’s silver, Harvey also won a silver medal in the 15km mass start race on Saturday.

@alex_harvey puts a silver lining around his storied career finishing second in his final World Cup race in Quebec City!!! pic.twitter.com/FsndrIZJt8 — Nordiq Canada (@NordiqCanada) March 24, 2019

Harvey’s final race was intense to say the least.

Yesterday’s gold medallist, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway started the race a whole 52 seconds ahead of Harvey. However, the Canadian cross-country skiing vet wasn’t willing to let that throw him. Stride by stride, Harvey was able to catch up to the highly-favoured Klaebo to battle it out for first place. But, inches behind Harvey and Klaebo was Russian Alexander Bolshunov trying to edge both of them out.

Ultimately, after a heated race, it was Klaebo that claimed the top spot on the podium. The Norwegian completed the track in 29:05.40 minutes. Meanwhile, Harvey finished just 2.8 seconds behind him to capture the silver. Bolshunov completed the podium, crossing the finish line a tenth of a second behind Harvey.

The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges native announced his retirement back in February. Harvey is leaving the sport after a legendary career with 32 World Cup medals, five World Championship podiums and two third place overall World Cup finishes to his name.