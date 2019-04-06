THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian divers collect three gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary, AB.

Philippe Gagné and François Imbeau-Dulac dove to gold in the men’s 3m synchro. The duo combined for a score of 398.73. Britain’s Anthony Harding and Jordan Houlden (384.39) won silver and Ooi Liang Tze and Chew Yiwei (364.23) of Malaysia completed the podium. Fellow Canadians Victor Povzner and Henry McKay placed tenth with a total of 328.68.

Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay followed suit by taking home gold in the women’s 10m synchro. The due won with 305.85 points. Maria Sanchez and Alejandra Estrella of Mexico scored 281.04 points to take silver and bronze went to Phoebe Banks and Emily Martin of Britain with a score of 240.54.

It's raining medals for Canada at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary! This time it's gold for Meaghan Benfeito & Caeli Mckay on 10m synchro.

Il pleut des médailles à Calgary! @MegBenfeito & @caemckay récoltent l'or au 10m synchro! pic.twitter.com/8QKkXGJQPX — DivingPlongeonCanada (@DivingCanada) April 6, 2019

Three-time Olympian, Jennifer Abel stands on top of the podium winning Gold in the women’s 3m event with a score of 334.55. Pamela Ware compiled a score of 321.90 to secure the bronze medal. Australia’s Esther Qin finished in silver with 324.95 points.

Two medals for Canada on women 3m at #DGP19 in Calgary!

Jennifer Abel wins GOLD (334.55)

Pamela Ware takes BRONZE (321.90)

Un doublé Canadien au 3m chez les dames. Journée en or pour Jennifer Abel; Pamela Ware remporte la médaille de bronze. pic.twitter.com/6D0llZ4vsu — DivingPlongeonCanada (@DivingCanada) April 6, 2019

Three-time Olympic medallist, Meaghan Benfeito and Nathan Zsombor-Murray brought home Canada’s first medal of the competition, as they secured silver in the mixed 10m synchro final. The pair earned a score of 313.86. China’s Zewei Wang and Yijin Xu won the event with a score of 321.54. Cuba’s Jeinkler Aguirre and Anisley Garcia trailed Team Canada with a score of 290.34 to secure bronze.

Meaghan Benfeito & Nathan Zsombor-Murray take 🥈in mixed 10m synchro at @fina1908 #DGP19 in Calgary 👏 pic.twitter.com/Um1JCIO4gx — DivingPlongeonCanada (@DivingCanada) April 6, 2019

Vincent Riendeau fell short of the podium, finishing fourth in the men’s 10m.

These are not the first podiums of the season for these athletes who continue to increase the Team Canada medal harvest this year on the Grand Prix circuit thanks to their performances.