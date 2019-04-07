Canada skip Kevin Koe watches his shot as second Colton Flasch, left, and lead Ben Hebert sweep during the gold medal game against Sweden at the Men's World Curling Championship in Lethbridge, Alta. on Sunday, April 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Team Canada brings home the silver medal at the 2019 Pioneer Hi-Bred World Men’s Curling Championship in Lethbridge, AB on Sunday.

Team Kevin Koe went undefeated throughout the qualification and semi-finals but dropped a 7-2 decision to Sweden’s Niklas Edin in the final. Koe, lead Ben Hebert, second Colton Flasch and third B.J. Neufeld are in their first season together as a foursome.

Most of the game was a chess match. Koe made a double in the sixth to lie three forcing Sweden to draw for a single and a 2-2 tie. In the seventh, Koe made a double to the blank end. Putting pressure on Canada, Sweden was able to break the tie with steals of two in the eighth and three in the ninth after Koe could only clear one stone in an attempted quadruple takeout.

Koe made several highlight-reel shots throughout the World Men’s Curling Championship but couldn’t do it again with his last rock. The teams shook hands as Team Canada won the silver medal.

Koe’s team will be Team Canada at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ontario to determine who will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2020 World Men’s Curling Championship, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sitzerland defeated Japan 8-4 in the bronze medal match.