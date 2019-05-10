AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Canada opened the 2019 IIHF World Championship with a 3-1 loss to Finland on Friday in Košice, Slovakia.

Finland opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from 2019 NHL Entry Draft prospect Kaapo Kakko.

Not long after, Canada got its first power play when Finland was called for high-sticking. Johnathan Marchessault took advantage and tied the score up.

Finland pulled ahead again with a goal from Arttu Ilomaki when defenceman Damon Severson was sent to the box for cross-checking.

Late in the third, Matt Murray was pulled for the chance to tie the game, but Finland’s Kakko scored his second of the game with an empty-net goal.

On Sunday Canada will face Great Britain at 2:15pm EDT/11:15am PDT.