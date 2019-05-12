3 medals for Team Canada at the first World Cup of Curling Grand Final

Twitter: @CurlingWorldCup

Canada won three gold medals, two gold and one silver, at the first ever Curling World Cup Grand Final in Beijing, China.

First, the men took home gold in the final late Saturday night to win Canada’s first gold medal in Beijing. Team Kevin Koe, also consisting of B.J. Neufeld, Colton Flasch, and Denni Neufeld, won their match against the Chinese, 5-3.

🥇 An absolute nail-biter between Canada and China but it was @TeamKevinKoe who got over the line in the men’s gold-medal match. Read how they became #CurlingWorldCup champions here 👉 https://t.co/gJxW2A8voq pic.twitter.com/qEcxbMFHEF — Curling World Cup (@curlingworldcup) May 12, 2019

Early Sunday morning, the Canadian duo, Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres hit the ice during the mixed doubles final. Although they had a tough loss to the powerful Norwegian team 8-3, they proudly walked away with silver after a number of terrific games during their week in Beijing.

Canada 🇨🇦 make a double and roll and lie one!#CurlingWorldCup #Curling pic.twitter.com/XqLiv4MpVH — Curling World Cup (@curlingworldcup) May 12, 2019

Finally, Team Jennifer Jones played their turn in the final match. Jones, along with Olympic mixed doubles gold medalist Kaitlyn Lawes, Shannon Birchard and Jill Officer won the women’s gold medal with a 9-6 victory over Switzerland.

Congratulations to Canada's @TeamJJonesCurl on capturing the inaugural #CurlingWorldCup Grand Final against Switzerland 9-6! 🥇🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KfVe6CAmHX — Curling World Cup (@curlingworldcup) May 12, 2019

Matt Dunstone was another Canadian who stood out at this World Cup. He earned the title of star captain at the tournament.