Day 5 at Lima 2019: Records fall as Canadians qualify for Tokyo 2020

On Day 5 of Lima 2019, Canada’s artistic swimming team earned two Tokyo 2020 quota spots at Lima 2019. Team Canada ended the day with a total of 51 medals.

Read the highlights from Day 5:

Two golds and two spots at Tokyo 2020

LIMA, Peru – Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada win gold in artistic swimming duets at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 31, 2019. Photo by Christopher Morris/COC

Dynamic duo Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau delivered a flawless routine in the duet free final to claim gold and an artistic swimming quota spot for Canada at Tokyo 2020.

They dominated the competition, finishing with 180.0343 points from the technical and free routines to outrank Mexico by 5.6682. The United States rounded out the podium in third place.

Both Holzner and Simoneau also competed in the team routine later in the day and took home another gold in the team event. As the Pan American Games champions, Canada earned a spot at Tokyo 2010 in the artistic swimming team event.

READ: Tokyo 2020 Qualification Tracker

Black doubles her career Pan Am medal count

Brooklyn C. Moors hugs Ellie Black after winning gold in the floor routine in gymnastics at the Lima 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC

Ellie Black claimed her final medal at Lima 2019, leaving the Games after five trips to the podium. Black now has a grand total of 10 Pan Am Games medals (5 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) since Toronto 2015.

Black had the opportunity to bring her Pan Am medal count to 11, but finished just off the podium in women’s floor. However, Brooklyn Moors was the last to perform in the event and earned the title of Pan Am Games champion.

This was Moors first gold at Pan Ams which concludes Team Canada’s total medal count in artistic gymnastics to nine medals.

Squash sets a new medal record

After defeating Columbia 3-0 in the semifinals, Canada’s women’s team of Danielle Letourneau, Hollie Naughton and Samantha Cornett faced their rivals Team USA in the finals. The Canadian duo fought a tough match and finished with silver.

The men’s team of Shawn Delierre, Nicholas Sachvie and Andrew Schnell also advanced to the semifinals, but ran into a tough Colombian team that defeated the Canadians 2-0. That sent Canada home with a bronze medal.

With seven medals across all squash events in Lima, the Canadian team hit a national record for the Pan Am Games. The previous best at a single Games was the six medals won in 1995, 2003, 2011 and 2015.

READ: Answers to all your questions about Lima 2019

Wennberg cliches first medal since 91′

Amanda Chudoba and Curtis Wennberg win bronze in mixed team trap shooting at the Lima 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

Curtis Wennberg ended his 28-year-old Pan Am medal drought in Lima, after he captured bronze in mixed team trap shooting with Amanda Chudoba. This marked Wennberg’s first Pan American Games medal since he won gold in the same event at Cuba 1991.

At the end of Day 5, Team Canada has 51 medals (11 gold, 22 silver and 18 bronze).

Canadians can watch the Lima 2019 Pan American Games LIVE on cbcsports.ca and on CBC Sports app.