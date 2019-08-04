On Day 9 at Lima, Canada clinched its first surfing medal, as two more Pan Am Games champions were crowned.

Check out the highlights below.

Canada medals at surfing’s debut

16-year-old Mathea Olin scored Canada’s first-ever Pan Am Games surfing medal in women’s longboard. She competed against Peru’s local favourite Maria Fernanda Reyes, for the chance to surf for gold. However, Reyes proved she knew her hometown waves better, leaving Olin the bronze medal.

Track Cycling’s golden rookie

Kelsey Mitchell hugs her parents after winning the gold medal in the women’s sprint in track cycling at Lima 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC Kelsey Mitchell celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in the women’s sprint in track cycling at the Lima 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC Kelsey Mitchell takes the gold medal in the women’s sprint in track cycling at Lima 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

After setting a Pan Am Games record in the qualifying round, Kelsey Mitchell won gold in women’s sprint, crossing the line in a time of 11.449 seconds. The Canadian’s gold medal came two years after she tried track cycling from the first time thanks to RBC Training Ground.

In women’s madison Canada’s duo of Miriam Brouwer and Maggie Coles-Lyster landed silver, finishing behind the United States.

Uchida lands on two podiums

Katherine Uchida added two rhythmic gymnastic medals to Team Canada’s haul, capturing silver in both the individual hoop and ball. The Canadian finished behind USA’s Evita Griskenas in both events, and will have another chance to podium tomorrow in cubs and ribbon.

Uchida’s finishes marks the first rhythmic gymnastic medals for Canada in Peru.

Another gold from high heights

After giving Canada a double podium in the women’s 10m, Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay teamed up to win gold in the synchronized event. The pair finished ahead of Mexico (silver) and the United States (bronze).

Philippe Gagné claimed a medal of his own in the men’s 3m springboard event. The Canadian finished behind Danial Restrepo of Colombia and Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez of Mexico.

Baseball brings home silver

Team Canada’s men’s baseball squad finished second overall at Lima 2019. The team face Puerto Rico in the gold medal match, but fell 6-1 to head home with a silver.

READ: Tokyo 2020 Qualification Tracker

At the end of Day 9, Team Canada has 79 medals (19 gold, 36 silver and 24 bronze).

