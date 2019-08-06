On Day 10 at Lima 2019, Team Canada added four gold medals to the haul and two more diving medals to the haul to finish competition with an incredible nine medals in the sport.

Check out the highlights below.

Team Canada continues to make a splash

One day after landing on top of the podium in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard, Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware were back at it in the individual event. Abel put down five solid dives to win gold and defend her Pan Am Games title from Toronto 2015. Her score of 374.25 points put her ahead of Dolores Hernándex Monzón of Mexico and American Brooke Schultz. Ware finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Vincent Riendeau then won Team Canada’s ninth diving medal of the Games, with bronze in men’s 3m springboard. His score of 462.70 points landed him on the podium behind Mexico’s Kevin Berlin Reyes and Ivan A. García Navarro. Nathan Zsombor-Murray finished in sixth place.

Double gold in trampoline

Jérémy Chartier and Samantha Smith brought Team Canada double gold in trampoline. After qualifying in sixth place, Chartier performed a huge routine in the final to finish on top of the podium. Americans Jeffrey Gluckstein and Ruben Padilla claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women’s competition, Smith secured gold with 53.735 points in the final. Nicole Ashinger of the USA took silver and Dafne Navarro Loza of Mexico won bronze. After qualifying in first place, Canadian Sarah Milette finished fifth in the final.

Another Pan Am rookie shines

In her first Pan Am Games, 16 year-old Natalie Garcia scored Canada’s third rhythmic gymnastics medal of the Games, claiming silver in the individual clubs. She finished between two Americans, Camilla Feeley and Evita Griskenas.

Fencing competition starts strong

On the first day of fencing competition at Lima 2019, Team Canada secured a double podium in the women’s individual foil. Jessica Guo advanced to the final with a semifinal win over fellow Canadian Eleanor Harvey before falling 15-10 to American Lee Kiefer to take silver. Harvey’s semifinal loss earned her the bronze.

Canada is golden in a new Olympic event

Team Canada’s Eugene Wang and Mo Zhang claimed gold in mixed doubles table tennis after defeating Brazilian pair Gustavo Tsuboi and Bruna Takahashi 4-1. Mixed doubles was added to the Pan Am Games program in Lima ahead of Tokyo 2020, where it will be competed for the first time at the Olympic Games. This medal is Wang’s third and Zhang’s fourth-career Pan Am Games medal.

At the end of Day 10, Team Canada has 88 medals (23 gold, 38 silver and 27 bronze).

