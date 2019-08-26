Weekend Roundup: Tokyo 2020 qualification and Diamond League medals

Bence Vekassy/ICF

Team Canada earned Tokyo 2020 qualifications and a handful of Diamond League medals over the weekend.

Here are the latest results:

Canoe-Kayak – Sprint

FOLLOW: Tokyo 2020 Team Canada Qualification Tracker

While Canada didn’t medal over at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent’s fifth place finish earned a quota spot for the country in the women’s C-1 200m.

Tokyo 2020 marks the first time women will compete in canoe sprint on the Olympic stage.

Canada looks to have also secured Olympic spots in the men’s and women’s K-4 500m events, which will be confirmed by the ICF over the next few days.

Athletics

At the Paris Diamond League, Canada picked up five medals. Alysha Newman won her first Diamond League with a height of 4.82m, breaking her own Canadian record of 4.77m she set back in July. This is the first Diamond League of the season that Katerina Stefanidi of Greece did not win. She cleared 4.75m to finish in second behind Newman.

Michael Mason won gold in men’s high jump, clearing 2.28m.

READ: Canada wins 4 gold and 1 bronze at Paris Diamond League

On the track, Brandon McBride won the 800m race with a season’s best time of 1:43.78. Aaron Brown sprinted to bronze in 20.13 seconds the 200m. This is a step up from the his last Diamond League race in the 200m, where he finished just off the podium in fourth.

Canada’s final medal on the track came in the men’s 4x100m relay. The team included of Gavin Smellie, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Brown finished the race in 38.26 seconds. France (38.67) finished in second and Turkey (39.00) rounded out the podium with bronze.

Golf

While Brooke Henderson didn’t win her second straight Canadian Open title, she finished as the highest ranked Canadian, and tied for third overall with American Lizette Salas.

READ: Henderson’s nine LPGA legendary wins

Baseball

The Canadian women’s baseball team has qualified for the 2020 World Cup. The qualifying tournament took place this weekend in Mexico, and the Team Canada finished with bronze after an 11-1 victory over the home team.