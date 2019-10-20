Shapovalov wins first career ATP final in straight sets

ATP Tour

Denis Shapovalov won his first career ATP final, beating Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday at the Stockholm Open.

During his first-ever showdown with Filip Krajinovic, Shapovalov fought to defeat the 27-year-old from Serbia in straight sets to claim his first ATP title.

Entering this week’s competition, Shapovalov was ranked No. 4 at the ATP 250 tournament. The 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was also No. 34 in the world. He will now take his place in the top 30.

The last Canadian to achieve an ATP Tour title was Milos Raonic in Brisbane in 2016.

CHAMPION! 🏆 Denis Shapovalov claims his maiden @atptour title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Filip Krajinovic in the final of the #STHLMOPEN. Congratlations, @denis_shapo! This is what you get when you #DontStopFighting. pic.twitter.com/pcdwMbNcao — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) October 20, 2019

It was also a great weekend for Canada’s Vasek Pospisil who defeated James Duckworth 7-5, 6-7, 6-3 to win the Las Vegas Challenger title.

This is a promising start for Pospisil since his return to competition after injury.