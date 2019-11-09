Photo: Greg Kolz

Team Canada had not one, but two medallists at the ISU Short Track World Cup in Montreal on Saturday with Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois on the podium.

Boutin was the first Canadian to win a medal, claiming gold in front of a home crowd with a time of 1:30.827 in the 1000m finals. She was followed by Whi Min Seo of Korea in second (1:31.268) and China’s Kexin Fan in third (1:31.343).

Kim Boutin (@kimbtin) ajoute une autre médaille d'or🥇 a sa collection, cette fois en remportant le 1000m de la coupe du monde à Montréal! pic.twitter.com/lq9ArRaLQO — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) November 9, 2019

This is Boutin’s third gold medal in just two weeks. Last week, the Quebec native skated to the top of the podium twice at the Salt Lake City World Cup in the 1500m and 500m events – she even set a new world record in the 500.

Steven Dubois (@stevendubois3) wins his first World Cup medal of the season, a silver 🥈 in the 1000m in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/19fdf4PbOe — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) November 9, 2019

On the men’s side, Steven Dubois claimed a silver for Canada with a time of 1:26.739 to capture his first World Cup medal of the season. He was second to Korea’s Dae Heon Hwang, who won the race with a time of 1:26.553. China’s Tianyu Han completed the podium in third, crossing the finish line at 1:27.078.

Canadians will hit the ice again tomorrow as the World Cup wraps on Sunday.