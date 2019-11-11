Weekend roundup: Kim Boutin continues short track domination

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

From winning five short track medals in Montreal to beating USA in hockey, Team Canada came out on top this weekend.

Keep reading to catch up on everything you missed:

Speed Skating – Short Track

Canadian speedskater Kim Boutin celebrates her first-place finish ahead of second placed Seo Whi Min of Korea (left) in the 1000m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track competition in Montreal, Quebec on Saturday, November 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe Canada’s Courtney Lee Sarault rounds the track to win the silver medal in the women’s 1000 metre final at the ISU World Cup Short Track competition in Montreal on Sunday, November 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Second-placed Steven Dubois of Canada (left to right) first place Hwang Dae Heon of South Korea and third-placed Han Tianyu of China stand on the podium after the men’s 1000m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track competition in Montreal on Saturday, November 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Team Canada won five medals on home soil this weekend at the ISU Short Track World Cup in Montreal.

After winning two gold medals and setting a world record last weekend, Kim Boutin continued her medal streak, winning two more gold medals. Her first was in the 1000m, which she secured with a time of 1:30.827. Her second medal was won in the 500m with a time of 42.568 seconds. Boutin’s time set a new track record in the 500m.

Courtney Lee Sarault also made it to the podium by claiming silver in the 1000m with a time of 1:30.959. The two medalists then joined Danae Blais, Claudia Gagnon, and Alyson Charles in the 3000m relay, where they finished with a time of 4:09.513 to capture the bronze medal.

Over on the men’s side, Steven Dubois won the silver medal in the 1000m race, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:26.739. This was Dubois’ first World Cup medal of the season.

Short track competition returns to Maurice Richard Arena in January for the first-ever ISU Four Continents Championships.

Figure Skating

READ: Double bronze for Team Canada at ISU Grand Prix

Two bronze medals for Canada at ISU Grand Prixhttps://t.co/7YUvLXgTHW Deux médailles de bronze pour le Canada au Grand Prix de l'lSUhttps://t.co/KZodH91CA3#GPFigure #CreatingHistory #Créerlhistoire pic.twitter.com/aC1tTj9u7j — Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@SkateCanada) November 9, 2019

Canada collected two bronze medals at the Grand Prix of China this weekend. Nikolaj Sorenson and Laurence Fournier Beaudry scored a total of 190.74 points to claim the bronze medal in the free dance program. The pair previously won bronze at Skate America in Las Vegas in mid-October. The newest Canadian pairs duo, Lubov Ilyushechkina and Charlie Bilodeau, finished in third place with a score of 190.73 to win their first Grand Prix medal. They also won bronze at the Finlandia Trophy in October.

The next stop on the Grand Prix circuit will be next weekend in Moscow, Russia.

Hockey

GAME OVER! 🇨🇦 holds off a late comeback attempt to down 🇺🇸 5-3 and finish the two-game sweep. 📊 https://t.co/xrA09vBp8O#ItsOurTime pic.twitter.com/5B8eS3Vomt — Team Canada Women (@HC_Women) November 10, 2019

Team Canada’s women’s team faced off against USA in a two-game exhibition series in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. In the first game on Friday, the Canadians defeated the Americans 4-1, with goals from Victoria Bach (2), Sarah Fillier and Marie-Philip Poulin. In the second match on Sunday, Canada came out on top once again, beating the Americans 5-3 in front of a sold-out crowd. Emily Clark scored a hat-trick while Mélodie Daoust and Natalie Spooner scored one goal each.

Soccer

Canada’s women’s national team beat New Zealand in a thrilling 3-0 match on Saturday at the Four Nations Tournament in Yongchuan, China, to conclude their international season. Captain Christine Sinclair scored her 183rd international goal, making her just two goals short of surpassing retired USWNT player, Abby Wambach’s record of 184 international goals. Janine Beckie scored the other two goals while Ashley Lawrence delivered two assists. The two-time Olympic medalist squad lost their first match of the tournament, 4-0 to Brazil on Thursday, where 15-year-old Olivia Smith from Whitby made her debut, making her the youngest member to ever play on Canada’s Women’s National Team.

Canada’s next match will be against Saint Kitts and Nevis on January 29th at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Swimming

Canadian world champions Masse and MacNeil win at Pro Swim Series / Les championnes du monde canadiennes, Kylie Masse et Maggie MacNeil, gagnantes à la Série Pro Swim https://t.co/7FT7RBq5RU pic.twitter.com/BmIdSCKG7S — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) November 10, 2019

Maggie MacNeil and Kylie Masse both swam their way to victory at the Pro Swim Series opening event in Greensboro, North Carolina. MacNeil topped the 100m butterfly race in a record time of 57.64 seconds – the world’s fastest finish this season. Masse swam the women’s 100m backstroke in a speedy time of 59.88 seconds, securing her first-place finish in the event.