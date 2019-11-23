Team Canada’s ladies had a successful day on the long track at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowieck, Poland where they skated to a bronze medal in the women’s team pursuit.

The Canadian squad made up of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais stopped the clock at 3:03.726 for third place. Russia won the event with a time of 3:02.765, while the Netherlands sat in second after passing the finish line at 3:02.885.

This bronze marks Maltais’ first World Cup medal since making the switch to long-track speed skating last year.

All the action will continue in Poland tomorrow as the speed skating World Cup wraps up with the men’s 500, team pursuit, women’s 1500 and mass start.

Read Full Story

Related:

Ivanie Blondin
Cindy Klassen
Speed Skating – Long Track
Charle Cournoyer
Sylvia Burka
Keri Morrison

Trending:

Team Canada advances to Davis Cup Final with historic win
Weekend roundup: Team Canada skates to the podium worldwide
Canada tops United States to clinch quarterfinal berth at Davis Cup Finals
Canada advances to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Australia
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Figure Skating: Team Canada claims silver and bronze in Japan