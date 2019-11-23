COC – David Jackson

Team Canada’s ladies had a successful day on the long track at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowieck, Poland where they skated to a bronze medal in the women’s team pursuit.

The Canadian squad made up of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais stopped the clock at 3:03.726 for third place. Russia won the event with a time of 3:02.765, while the Netherlands sat in second after passing the finish line at 3:02.885.

This bronze marks Maltais’ first World Cup medal since making the switch to long-track speed skating last year.

All the action will continue in Poland tomorrow as the speed skating World Cup wraps up with the men’s 500, team pursuit, women’s 1500 and mass start.