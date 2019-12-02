There were many podium finishes, a first time World Cup medal, and a Tokyo 2020 qualification this weekend for Team Canada’s athletes.

In case you missed the action, let’s take a look at what happened:

Trampoline

At the 2019 FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, Canada secured one spot at Tokyo 2020. In the semi-finals of women’s individual trampoline on Saturday, Rosie MacLennan and Samantha Smith finished fourth and eighth respectively to secure a spot for the country.

On Sunday, two-time world champion MacLennan went on to capture the bronze in women’s trampoline. MacLennan put down a solid routine and earned a score of 54.820.

Earlier in the weekend, the women’s trampoline team consisting of Samatha Smith, Sarah Milette, Sophia Méthot and Rosie MacLennan won bronze in the women’s trampoline.

On Saturday, Smith won the bronze medal with Rachel Tam in synchronized trampoline.

Short Track

A perfect race from Kim Boutin 🇨🇦 as she cruises to 🥇 ahead of Arianna Fontana 🇮🇹 and Kim Ji Yoo 🇰🇷 in the Ladies' 500m!

#⃣ #ShortTrackSkating pic.twitter.com/Y7GQH8FYDN — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) December 1, 2019

Our Canadian women were on fire again this weekend Nagoya, Japan, at the third Short Track World Cup of the season.

Fan favourite Kim Boutin led the 500m race from start to finish and won her third consecutive gold medal in this event with a time of 43.374. Her other individual medal of the weekend came in the 1500m event on Saturday.

Courtney Sarault won silver in the women’s 1500m with a time of 2 minutes 30.976 seconds. The final medal for the Canadians was a silver in the women’s 3000m relay, earned by Boutin, Sarault, Alyson Charles, and Danaé Blais.

Competition on the Short Track World Cup circuit continues on December 12th in Shanghai, China.

Track Cycling

Pan Am Games 🥇

Pan Am Champs 🥇

First World Cup medal 🥉 Kelsey Mitchell is having the season of her life and she's just getting started!

Kelsey Mitchell won her first career medal on the World Cup stage this weekend in Hong Kong. She defeated Ukrainian rider Starikova Olena in three rides to take the bronze medal.

The fourth stop on the UCI Track Cycling World Cup circuit is in New Zealand from December 6-8.