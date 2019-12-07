Kim Boutin continues her gold medal streak in the 500m after winning her fourth gold medal of the season in this event at the Shanghai World Cup on Saturday.
Courtney Sarault also landed on the podium, winning bronze in the 1500m.
READ: Short Track: Canadian women capture three medals to end World Cup in Nagoya
READ: Short Track: Team Canada captures three more medals at World Cup in Montreal
Boutin took the gold, posting a time of 42.845 seconds in a very close finish. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (42.877) skated to silver and Martina Valcepina of Italy (42.971) rounded out the podium with bronze.
Sarault earned her third individual medal of the season, skating to bronze in the 1500m in 2 minutes, 25.395 seconds. Alang Kim (2:25.066) and Min Jeong Choi (2:25.269) of Korea finished with gold and silver respectfully.
Also in competition today, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion finished just off the podium in the men’s 1500m, with fourth and fifth place.
The World Cup in Shanghai wraps up on Sunday. The short track World Cup circuit resumes in the new year on February 7 in Dresden, Germany.
Trending:
Short Track: Boutin remains undefeated in the 500m this season