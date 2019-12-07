GEPA Images

Canada’s ski cross athletes won two more medals on Saturday, with Kris Mahler winning the men’s race, while Courtney Hoffos finished third on the women’s podium at World Cup in Val Thorens, France.

Mahler, returning from injury, battled through the quarter-final and semi-final heats and led for the entire final run to achieve his first World Cup podium and victory. He felt today was the culmination of all the hard work he’s put in to get back in competition.

“After two long years of rehab and too many sick days I can’t even believe it. That’s one way to come back that’s for sure. I stayed focused and we found some lines that were working.” he said.

France’s Bastien Midol and Jean Frederic Chapuis took home silver and bronze respectfully. Canada had two more racers in the final, with Kevin Drury and Brady Leman finishing fifth and sixth.

🚨 PODIUM ALERT 🚨 @CanadaSkiCross is still on top on day two of the Cross Alps Tour. @KrisMahlerSki had his first WC podium with a GOLD 🥇 medal performance while @courtneyhoffos is on a roll winning a bronze 🥉 in Val Thorens, France.

📸 GEPA pic.twitter.com/Rwyj8LK34v — Alpine Canada Alpin (@Alpine_Canada) December 7, 2019

On the women’s side, Hoffos had another strong performance, taking home her second medal of the weekend, with bronze. On Friday she won the silver medal in the women’s small final.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith took home the gold while Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund finished just ahead of Hoffos, capturing the silver.