The golden weekend continued for Ivanie Blondin as she captured two more gold medals.

Her first came in the women’s 1500m, and she teamed up with Isabelle Weidemann, Valerie Maltais and Béatrice Lamarche in the team pursuit to secure her second gold.

Blondin claimed victory in both the women’s 1500m and 5000m at the World Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan to become the first from Canada and the eighth women ever to win a 1500m, 3000m and 5000m race in the World Cup.

She also set a track record on Sunday in the 1500m, finishing in 1 minute 55.599 seconds. Ireen Wust of the Netherlands won silver (1:55.881) and American Brittany Bowe took home the bronze (1:55.960).

On Friday, Blondin captured the gold medal in the 5000m, her first in that discipline, in track record time.

In the women’s pursuit, Team Canada claimed the gold medal in 3:00.246. Silver went to the Netherlands (3:00.350) and Russia rounded out the podium with bronze (3:04.346).

On the men’s side, Ted-Jan Bloemen, Jordan Belchos, Graeme Fish and Tyson Langelaar skated to silver for Canada in the men’s team pursuit. They skated a time of 3 minutes 47.661 seconds to win the silver medal. Italy (3:46.317) captured the gold medal and Russia (3:48.260) completed the podium with bronze.

Sunday wraps up the third World Cup of the season in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Canada’s speed skaters head to Nagano, Japan from December 12-14 for the fourth stop of the World Cup.