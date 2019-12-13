For the second week in a row, Team Canada’s track cycling team is taking home a World Cup bronze in the women’s team pursuit. This week’s medal came at the World Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

The Canadian squad featuring Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring, Georgia Simmerling and Annie Foreman-Mackey captured a bronze medal after crossing the finish line in a speedy time of 4:17.509.

They were joined on the podium by New Zealand in second with a time of 4:13.553 and host-country Australia, who won the event in 4:13.237.

The competition at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup will continue throughout the rest of the weekend and wrap up on Sunday.