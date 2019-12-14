AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Max Parrot is the FIS World Cup big air champion and Laurie Blouin added a bronze medal for an exciting Saturday in Beijing.

In a courageous return from a battle with cancer, Max Parrot won gold in the men’s snowboard big air event.

The 25-year-old recorded a score of 92.75 and 93.25 for a grand total of 186.00. Sweden’s Sven Thorgren scored 185.00 for second place, just one point behind Parrot. Chris Corning of Team USA earned the bronze medal with 181.25 points.

In June, Parrot was announced cancer-free and later returned to competitions in August. During the X Games in Oslo, Parrot also defeated Thorgren for big air gold.

On the women’s side, Laurie Blouin is the FIS World Cup big air snowboard bronze medallist after a strong second run. On her first run, she finished with a 66.00, however, she was able to score a 89.75 on her second run to finish with a score of 155.75. Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuka won gold with a score of 165.00. Anna Gasser of Austria claimed silver (158.00).

Blouin won bronze at the same event in Beijing last year, and this is her first medal of the season.

The next FIS big air competition will begin on December 20th in Atlanta.