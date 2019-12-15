Team Canada won a hard-fought bronze medal match on Sunday at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

It may have taken some extra time, but Canada secured a 22-17 overtime win over France to win the bronze medal. The final try was scored by Julia Greenshields in the extra frame.

The match began with a quick try for Canada in the opening minute of play. Bianca Farella scored to give Canada the early lead. France struck back, scoring three consecutive tries. Kaili Lukan responded with a try for Canada.

Trailing by five with under a minute remaining in regulation play, a yellow card was awarded to France’s Joanna Grisez for a tackle by the hair involving Charity Williams. France was reduced to six players and Farella struck her second try of the match to push Canada into overtime.

Canada with some late heroics to send the match to overtime! 🇨🇦 vs 🇫🇷 who takes the 🥉? Watch live now → https://t.co/fpRDD20uAO@RugbyCanada @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/5DFtXh5rM6 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) December 15, 2019

The Canadian advantage carried into extra time, where Brittany Benn made a thundering tackle, followed by a steal and off load to Greenshields for the final game-ending try.