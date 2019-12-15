Allison Beveridge cycled to a silver medal in the women’s Omnium at the fifth UCI Track Cycling World Cup of the season in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday.
In the final event of the day, Beveridge captured a silver medal in the Omnium after earning 127 points overall.
Jennifer Valente of the USA stood on top of the podium after collecting 139 points overall. They were joined by Holly Edmondston of New Zealand who won the bronze with a total of 100 points.
READ: Team Canada claims women’s team pursuit bronze at World Cup in Brisbane
Sunday marks the end of competition at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane, Australia. The sixth stop of the World Cup season will be at home in Milton, Ontario from January 24-26.
