Kevin Drury wins gold and Brittany Phelan grasps her first podium of the World Cup season with bronze in Innichen, Italy.

Despite weather cancellations, Team Canada picks up two more podium finishes.

Due to heavy rain and snowfall the final heats of the ski cross World Cup were cancelled. The qualification results stand as the official race results.

Drury picks up his third gold medal of the season ahead of Germany’s Florian Wilmsmann and France’s Jonathan Midol.

For the women, PyeongChang silver medallist Phelan won her first podium finish of the season. Joining her on the podium was Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France and Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund.

The FIS Ski Cross World Cup wraps up on Sunday in Innichen, Italy.