Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

On Friday morning, Sébastien Toutant won gold in men’s slopestyle at the Laax Open World Cup. This marked his first World Cup competition and win since winning gold at PyeongChang 2018.

The two-time X-Games gold medalist posted a score of 87.25 in his second run of Friday’s final to finish atop the podium in Switzerland.

The L’Assomption, Quebec native came second in his qualifying heat on Monday to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal, where he posted the following run (scored at 81.63, good for third in the semifinal) en route to a birth in final.

Here is my run from Semifinals today at Laax Open! The Final is Friday 🥊🤟🏼 #ItsOn #slopestyle #letsgetit pic.twitter.com/zjz9AIRxKR — Sebastien Toutant (@SebToots) January 15, 2020

It was as good of a return as Toutant, affectionately known as Seb Toots, could have hoped for. Following his Big Air Olympic Gold in PyeongChang 2018, the Olympic champion took a leave of absence from competition.

Rounding out the podium were Americans Redmond Gerard and Justus Henkes, who took home silver and bronze, respectively.

READ: Laframboise and McMorris secure Snowboard World Cup double podium, Voigt earns silver

Canadians Michael Ciccarelli (13th), Francis Jobin (22nd), and Nicolas Laframboise (48th) also competed. Ciccarelli, narrowly missed a birth in the finals, falling short of 12th in the semifinal by 0.65 points.

Competition continues on Saturday with men’s and women’s halfpipe.