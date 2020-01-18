Photo: Mateusz Kielpinski (FIS)

The 18-year-old air specialist, posted a score of 79.68 on her second run to capture the first slopestyle World Cup podium of her career.

This is the second FIS Freeski Slopestyle World Cup competition of the season as it hit Italy’s Seiser Alm resort on Saturday.

READ: Sébastien Toutant claims slopestyle gold at first World Cup in two years

READ: Mark Hendrickson captures first slopestyle World Cup gold

.@usskiteam’s Caroline Claire stepped it up big in run two, putting down a score of 86.13 to take today’s women’s slopestyle World Cup win in @seiseralm! Top 3:

1) Caroline Claire 🇺🇸

2) Johanne Killi 🇳🇴

3) Elena Gaskell 🇨🇦 Full results – https://t.co/YwYsevDHia#fisfreestyle pic.twitter.com/noTcSzSLvU — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 18, 2020

Caroline Claire of the USA topped the podium with 86.13 points, while Johanne Killi of Norway claimed silver with 81.30 points.

Previously Gaskell has captured two World Cup medals, gold and bronze, in the big air competition in the 2018-19 season.

The next stop on the freeski slopestyle world circuit is in Mammoth Mountain Resort, USA from January 29 – 31.