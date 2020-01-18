The 18-year-old air specialist, posted a score of 79.68 on her second run to capture the first slopestyle World Cup podium of her career.
This is the second FIS Freeski Slopestyle World Cup competition of the season as it hit Italy’s Seiser Alm resort on Saturday.
Caroline Claire of the USA topped the podium with 86.13 points, while Johanne Killi of Norway claimed silver with 81.30 points.
Previously Gaskell has captured two World Cup medals, gold and bronze, in the big air competition in the 2018-19 season.
The next stop on the freeski slopestyle world circuit is in Mammoth Mountain Resort, USA from January 29 – 31.
